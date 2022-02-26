Bryson DeChambeau plans return next week for Bay Hill title defence
The star will make a return from injury to participate in the invitational
Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau, who has missed the last three weeks with injury, plans to defend his title at next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, according to a report on the PGA Tour website on Friday.
DeChambeau has not competed on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at Torrey Pines in late January and then withdrew ahead of the second round of the Asian Tour’s Saudi International three weeks ago with hip and hand injuries.
“It’s important to Bryson to try and defend at an event that has Arnold Palmer’s name on it, so he’s doing everything in his power to play,” DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, said in the report.
“He’ll continue to rehab over the next few days and without any setbacks, we’re hopeful he’ll be able to compete next week.”
Former U.S. Open champion DeChambeau, who is ranked 12th in the world rankings, captured his eighth PGA Tour title last year at Bay Hill where his jaw-dropping drives dazzled fans.
During the final round, DeChambeau arrived at the par-five sixth hole with a share of the lead but instead of playing it safe decided to use the opportunity to show off his prodigious length off the tee.
DeChambeau’s drive easily carried the water when he uncorked a monstrous 377-yard tee shot that left him 88 yards from the hole, where he went on to make birdie.
Reuters
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies