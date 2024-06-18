USA omits Bryson DeChambeau after announcing four-player golf team for Paris Olympics

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bryson DeChambeau has missed out on selection for Paris 2024 despite his US Open triumph, with Scottie Scheffler leading the United States’ quartet at the Olympics.

DeChambeau secured his second major at Pinehurst last weekend, edging out Rory McIlroy in North Carolina.

It continued an excellent year in golf’s biggest events for the LIV Golf star, with a tie for sixth at The Masters followed by a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship.

That strong major form has not been enough, though, for the 30-year-old to force his way into a four-player American squad drawn from the PGA Tour, with DeChambeau only rising to 10th in the Official World Golf Rankings that determine selection.

Xander Schauffele will bid for repeat success after claiming gold at Tokyo 2020 having secured his maiden major last month, while Collin Morikawa also returns for a second Olympics.

Xander Schauffele won Olympic golf gold in Tokyo ( Getty Images )

Wyndham Clark, who has endured mixed form since his US Open win last summer, completes the line-up for the event, which will be held at Le Golf National between August 1 and August 4.

Team USA’s selection for the women’s tournament will be confirmed after the Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee this weekend, though defending champion Nelly Korda is a certainty following a remarkable year on tour.

Team GB will be represented in the men’s event by Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, while Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are the Irish entries.

Paris 2024 men’s golf field in full

USA: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa

Ireland: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Sweden: Ludvig Aberg, Alex Noren

Norway: Viktor Hovland, Kristoffer Ventura

Spain: Jon Rahm, David Puig

Japan: Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima

France: Mathieu Pavon, Victor Perez

Austria: Sepp Straka

Australia: Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

South Korea: Tom Kim, An Byeong-hun

Canada: Nick Taylor, Corey Conners

South Africa: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik van Rooyen

Germany: Stephan Jager, Matti Schmid

Denmark: Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen

Belgium: Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Argentina: Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti

New Zealand: Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier

Poland: Adrian Meronk

Chile: Joaquin Niemann, Cristobal del Solar

Finland: Sami Valimaki

Chinese Taipei: Yu-Chun-an, Pan Cheng-tsung

Netherlands: Joost Luiten, Darius van Driel

China: Yuan Yechun, Dou Zecheng

Colombia: Camilo Villegas, Nico Echavarria

Italy: Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi

India: Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar

Puerto Rico: Rafael Campos

Mexico: Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer

Thailand: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai

Malaysia: Gavin Green

Paraguay: Fabrizio Zanotti