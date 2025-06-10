Bryson DeChambeau “super excited” at prospect of signing new LIV Golf contract

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bryson DeChambeau is “super excited” at the prospect of signing a new contract with LIV Golf.

The 31-year-old signed a reported deal of more than $100million (£74m) to join the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) tour.

That expires in 2026 and, despite speculation suggesting DeChambeau is ready to rejoin the PGA Tour, he hinted his future remains with LIV.

Ahead of the US Open at Oakmont, where he is the defending champion, Dechambeau said: “Next year is when (his contract) ends.

“We’re looking to negotiate at the end of this year, and I’m very excited. They see the value in me. I see the value in what they can provide, and I believe we’ll come to some sort of resolution on that. Super excited for the future.

“I think that LIV is not going anywhere. (Yasir Al Rumayyan, governor of PIF) has been steadfast in his belief on team golf, and whether everybody believes in it or not, I think it’s a viable option.

“I think it’s a viable commercial option. Our team has been EBIDTA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) positive for the past two years, so we’re starting to grow and move in the right direction.

“I know my worth. I know what LIV brings to the table. And I’m excited for the future of what golf is going to be.”

DeChambeau is bidding to win his third US Open following victories at Winged Foot in 2020 and Pinehurst last year, where he edged out Rory McIlroy in a thrilling finish.

He has become a fixture on major championship leaderboards since his move to LIV Golf, his US Open win last year one of five top-six finishes in his last six starts.

“I think for any golfer out here trying to win the US Open, there’s just as much pressure.

“You can put as much pressure on yourself as you want. I try to look at it as there’s a lot of fans out there.

“I’m excited to showcase my skill sets and try to play the best golf as I possibly can, and if that adds up to the lowest number out here, great. If not, I’ve got to work harder.

“That’s the pressure I put on myself – performing for the fans.

“It’s been an amazing year. I’m so grateful to have won the US Open. I worked hard to win at Pinehurst and have been playing some good golf after that.”