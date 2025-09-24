Scottie Scheffler ‘excited to unleash’ Bryson DeChambeau at Ryder Cup this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottie Scheffler says the United States team are ready to “unleash” under-fire Bryson DeChambeau as they chase Ryder Cup glory this week.

DeChambeau is part of the US team trying to regain the trophy from Europe following their heavy loss in Rome two years ago.

The two-time US Open champion, who plays on the LIV Tour and rarely sees his team-mates, has come under criticism from outspoken Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, who says DeChambeau will be a “captain’s nightmare” and is more interested in pleasing his 2.3million YouTube subscribers.

But his team-mates have come out in unwavering support as preparation for the three-day event at Bethpage Black in New York hots up.

World number one Scheffler said: “Bryson is a tremendous competitor. He’s a great partner as well.

“I partnered with him in 2021 at Whistling Straits and he was a tremendous guy to be out on the golf course with. He’s a great guy and a good friend and he’s been great in our team room.

“He brings a lot of energy, the people love him, and I think he loves the opportunity to be able to represent his country.

“He’s a multiple-time US Open winner, and that means a lot to him. Being an American I think means a lot to him as well.

“I’m excited to unleash him this week.”

Xander Schauffele described DeChambeau as a “gladiator golfer” and believes he could be America’s no-so-secret weapon this week.

“I was telling Keegan (Bradley, US captain), I feel like Bryson could be the difference for us in a strange way from the standpoint of feeding into these fans, the style of golf he plays,” he said.

“And also how I’ll make a putt, and you won’t see too much of a reaction. That’s just who I am. That’s kind of how I operate.

“But Bryson is like, this is his arena. If he views himself as a gladiator golfer, this is as good as it gets.

“He’s been awesome. He’s been awesome in the team room. I’m excited to see what he can do, and hopefully get a lot of points up on the board because his points might hit harder than maybe my points, for example, just because of how he might celebrate and get these fans into this tournament quickly.”

Chamblee likened the LIV Tour to a “witness protection programme” away from the PGA Tour, but DeChambeau has travelled to meet up with his team-mates.

Captain Keegan Bradley said: “This is a tough thing for him, to come into guys that he doesn’t see every day, full of PGA Tour players, but he’s done an exceptional job of making the extra effort, flying to Napa, flying to Atlanta, doing things that are really difficult with the schedule that he has.

“He’s made every effort possible and been incredible in the team room.

“I think Bryson, just his golfing ability alone is an X-factor for our team, but also, he’s a really fiery player.

“When you come to a Ryder Cup, you don’t want guys to try to be something they’re not.

“We have a lot of calm, mellow guys, so we need the energy from Bryson, and he brings that every day in practice rounds, in the team room, and hopefully in the tournament competition too.”