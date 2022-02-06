Flourishing finish earns Harold Varner victory in Saudi International
Final hole eagle gives the American a dramatic triumph
American Harold Varner III made an incredible eagle on the 72nd hole to win the Saudi International in Jeddah.
Needing to birdie the par-five 18th to force a play-off with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson Varner holed from around 90 feet for an improbable eagle to seal a dramatic triumph at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.
Watson had earlier finished birdie, eagle to set the clubhouse target on 12 under par thanks to a closing 64 in testing conditions due to strong winds.
Varner, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, looked to have blown his chance when he double bogeyed the 14th and dropped another shot on the 16th, but matched Watson’s finish to shoot 69 and win for the first time since 2016.
“It’s awesome,” said Varner, whose post-round press conference was interrupted by a phone call from his wife.
“It’s been pretty crazy since it happened. I’m just trying to take it in. Winning just never gets old.
“I know that there’s been times where it just didn’t go my way and today it did. I’m super thrilled not just for myself, but everyone that’s either on my team or in my corner.”
Watson was gracious in defeat, saying of Varner: “It’s a dear friend of mine. It’s a guy I truly love. It’s a guy that I want to help.”
Spain’s Adri Arnaus finished alone in third on 10 under, with England’s Steve Lewton and American Cameron Smith a shot further back.
Tommy Fleetwood went into the final round two shots off the lead but could only card a closing 73 to finish in a tie for eighth with defending champion Dustin Johnson.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies