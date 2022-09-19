Open champion Cameron Smith edges Dustin Johnson to win first LIV Golf event
The world number two is the highest-ranked player to join the rebel series
Open champion Cameron Smith has won his first LIV Golf trophy and four million dollars (£3.5 million) in prize money in just his second start in the competition.
The Australian, who left the PGA Tour for the controversial Saudi-backed tournament after becoming number two in the world – the highest-ranked player to join – closed with a three-under 69 for a three-shot victory at the Chicago Invitational.
The 29-year-old was briefly threatened in the third and final round at Rich Harvest Farms but he restored his lead with a birdie on the 17th to ensure neither Dustin Johnson nor Peter Uihlein could catch him.
The Americans tied for second after each made birdie on the par-5 18th hole. Johnson finished with 70 while his compatriot Uihlein finished with 69 – both earning $1,812,500 (£1,589,417) from the 20-million-dollar purse (£17.5 million)
Johnson is the only player from the 48-man field to have finished in the top 10 at every LIV Golf event and he remains one of the most significant players to sign up.
The 38-year-old is a two-time major champion who was number one in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods.
The next LIV Golf event is in three weeks in Bangkok.
The series does not return to America until the final team event at Trump Doral near Miami in October.
As well as Smith and Johnson, the Saudi-backed rebel tour has attracted the likes of high-profile Americans Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies