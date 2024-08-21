Support truly

Charley Hull has revealed that she is suffering from degenerative arthiritis in her shoulder as the English golfer eyes success at the Women’s Open at St Andrews.

The 28-year-old fell short in last year’s competition after being pipped by American Lilia Vu, who produced a brilliant final-round 67 to clinch victory at Walton Heath.

Ranked tenth in the world, Hull begins her campaign on Thursday in a group consisting of defending champion Vu and world number one Nelly Korda.

Hull comes into the competition on the back of a tied 27th-place finish at the Olympics having started slowly at Paris 2024 with a first-round 81.

It came having sustained a shoulder injury after slipping in the show, forcing Hull to withdraw from the Aramco Team Series.

But despite also having been diagnosed with arthritis, Hull insists she is “ready to go” at St Andrews after finishing fifth at the Scottish Open last week.

Charley Hull has insisted she is ‘ready to go’ ahead of the Women’s Open at St Andrews ( Getty Images )

“I think the first round of the Olympics was more just because of nerves,” Hull explained. “Like putting in a lot of work, but coming back after that five weeks off, I just get a little bit nervous.

“But it was just the first round of the Olympics, I don’t know why, and then the last three rounds I was under par and then I was back to myself and carried it on last week.

“My shoulder just got a little bit tight so I had acupuncture, and needles in it every other day. When it’s cold, it can play up a bit. I’ve got degenerative arthritis in it as well.

“So when it does get cold, it gets a bit stiff, so [I] just try to keep it warm. Apart from that, I’m healthy and ready to go.”

This weekend marks just the third time that St Andrews has staged the Women’s Open, and Hull is relishing the opportunity to compete at the home of golf.

“I teed it up on the back nine yesterday morning, and as you walk down 17 and 18 you get goosebumps,” Hull admitted. “It’s pretty cool.

“Obviously it’s the home of golf. It would be a special win. Something that you’ve always dreamed of as a baby, so it would be very special.”

PA