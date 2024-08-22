Charley Hull takes one-shot lead after opening day of Women’s Open

Support truly

Charley Hull’s bid to go one better than last year at the AIG Women’s Open got off to an excellent start as a birdie on the final hole carried her into the lead after the first round.

A runner-up at Walton Heath 12 months ago, Hull defied chilly and gusty conditions at the Old Course at St Andrews as she signed for a five-under 67 after finishing with a flourish.

Hull was initially wayward with just three greens in regulation in her opening eight holes but she gradually gained in fluency and a birdie on the ninth meant she was in credit at the turn.

Four more birdies on the back nine followed, including on the final hole thanks to a fine chip and putt, to give her a one-shot advantage over world number one Nelly Korda and China’s Ruoning Yin.

“I would take that 100 per cent,” she said, after a round that ended just before 7:30pm on Thursday. “I’m happy with that score, and I’m just looking forward to going out tomorrow and being patient again.

“I was watching it on the TV when I saw the scores, and I thought, how is (Yin) four-under-par? That was an unbelievable score. To go out there, shoot five-under, play pretty solid, it was a lot of fun.

“I’d say the last three holes were a bit easier. (The wind) dropped. But making the turn it was really, really strong. It was very strong. It got really cold there as well.

“I’ve always been patient, and I hit some great, great shots. I’m obviously on home soil, so it’s great to see people out there. I’ve got a long way to go, but I’m just going to enjoy every minute of it.”

Hull, who is chasing a first major title this week after three runners-up finishes, was in elite company on Thursday in a playing group with Korda and world number two and defending champion Lilia Vu.

Despite the evening gloom, Hull was wearing sunglasses in the closing stages when not playing a shot, admitting she did so to shield her eyes from the wind.

“I know it sounds silly, but my nose and my eyes just water all the time,” the 28-year-old from Kettering added. “So whenever I put my glasses on, it stops them watering.

“Even though it’s not sunny, it may look silly, but that’s the reason why. I was thinking ‘people must think I’m like a right idiot’, but it’s because they were stopping the wind.”

Vu is among half a dozen players who carded 69 while Hull’s English compatriot Georgia Hall registered 71, with just 17 of the 144-strong field breaking a level-par 72 on a challenging day.

“It’s definitely some of the toughest conditions I’ve ever played in, for sure,” Hall said. “You couldn’t even read the greens because you had to think about where the wind was actually going.

“It was probably the windiest I’ve ever played in. It was a struggle for sure, mentally such a battle.”

After her 72, English amateur Lottie Woad said: “Growing up in England, I’m used to playing in the wind. I played a lot over the summer. It definitely helps that I have that experience and know how to play it.”