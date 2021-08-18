On this day in 2013: Europe claim historic Solheim Cup win over United States

Europe won the Solheim Cup on American soil for the first time with an 18-10 win over the United States on this day in 2013.

Liselotte Neumann’s team successfully defended the title they had won in Ireland two years previously, with six of the 12 players making their debuts in the match-play tournament.

Among that group were English duo Charley Hull and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, two of Neumann’s captain’s picks, with both taking victory in Sunday’s singles.

Caroline Hedwall sank a birdie putt on the 18th to claim the point Europe needed to retain the trophy in Colorado.

The Swede secured a one-up victory against Michelle Wie to put Europe 14-7 ahead.

Neumann said afterwards: “They made me proud. All of them.

“It was just a total team effort. Everybody’s been playing well, everybody’s been really helpful.”

Hull, 17, had earned Europe’s first point in the Sunday singles when, after going out second, she claimed a stunning 5&4 win over the experienced Paula Creamer.

Describing her Solheim Cup experience as “wicked”, the then youngest player in the competition’s history produced a composed display under the spotlight.

“I didn’t really feel that nervous, to be honest,” said Hull, who following her victory had asked Creamer to autograph a ball for a friend at home.

“Because this is how I always look at golf. I’m not going to die if I miss it. Just hit it, and find it, and hit it again.”