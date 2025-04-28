Mao Saigo claims first major at Chevron Championship after costly error from Ariya Jutanugarn
Saigo pounced in a play-offa fter Jutanugarn had fluffed a chip from the edge of the 18th green
Japan's Mao Saigo took advantage of a last-hole error from Ariya Jutanugarn to win her first major title at The Chevron Championship.
Saigo birdied the 18th for the second time in quick succession to win a five-person play-off, after Jutanugarn had opened the door with a bogey on the same hole.
Leading by one on the last, the Thai golfer's third shot from the rough at the back of the green travelled just a few inches as she fluffed a rushed chip, and she could not save par.
The error dropped her to seven-under-par alongside Saigo and South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim, Ruoning Yin of China and American Lindy Duncan both making a birdie on the par-five final hole to force their way into the play-off.
Saigo, the LPGA rookie of the year last season, holed a three-foot birdie putt on the first play-off hole, Yin and Jutanugarn narrowly missing their birdie attempts to extend the contest.
It was was first LPGA Tour win for Saigo, who had earlier carded a final round 74 as she mixed five bogeys with three birdies, the last of them on the 18th to regain a share of the lead.
An eagle on the fourth had helped lift Jutanugarn into the lead, but she dropped shots on the ninth and the 13th before her final error at the last.
England's Georgia Hall closed with a 74 to finish on one-over-par in a tie for 28th.
PA
