Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan's Mao Saigo took advantage of a last-hole error from Ariya Jutanugarn to win her first major title at The Chevron Championship.

Saigo birdied the 18th for the second time in quick succession to win a five-person play-off, after Jutanugarn had opened the door with a bogey on the same hole.

Leading by one on the last, the Thai golfer's third shot from the rough at the back of the green travelled just a few inches as she fluffed a rushed chip, and she could not save par.

open image in gallery Ariya Jutanugarn hit her chip on the 18th a matter of inches with victory in sight ( Getty Images )

The error dropped her to seven-under-par alongside Saigo and South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim, Ruoning Yin of China and American Lindy Duncan both making a birdie on the par-five final hole to force their way into the play-off.

Saigo, the LPGA rookie of the year last season, holed a three-foot birdie putt on the first play-off hole, Yin and Jutanugarn narrowly missing their birdie attempts to extend the contest.

It was was first LPGA Tour win for Saigo, who had earlier carded a final round 74 as she mixed five bogeys with three birdies, the last of them on the 18th to regain a share of the lead.

An eagle on the fourth had helped lift Jutanugarn into the lead, but she dropped shots on the ninth and the 13th before her final error at the last.

England's Georgia Hall closed with a 74 to finish on one-over-par in a tie for 28th.

PA