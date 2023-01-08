Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Matt Fitzpatrick chases Collin Morikawa going into last day in Hawaii

Morikawa finished last year winless but is showing his determination to end the losing streak early in 2023.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 08 January 2023 03:03
Collin Morikawa easily kept control of his lead ahead of the last day of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii while Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick pushed his way to a share of second (Matt York/AP)
Collin Morikawa easily kept control of his lead ahead of the last day of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii while Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick pushed his way to a share of second (Matt York/AP)
(AP)

Collin Morikawa easily kept control of his lead ahead of the last day of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii while Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick pushed his way to a share of second.

American Morikawa finished the day on eight-under 65 for a total of 24-under 195, keeping ahead of the pack.

Fitzpatrick shot his way up from sixth place to share the second spot, on a total of 18-under 201, with Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and American JJ Spaun.

Morikawa finished last year winless but is showing his determination to end the losing streak early in 2023 by earning a six shot lead before the final day of the tournament.

Recommended

He birdied four of the last five holes on Saturday, ending on a 15-foot birdie putt.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in