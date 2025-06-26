Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter share opening round lead at Rocket Classic

Australia’s Min Woo Lee and United States pair Mark Hubbard and Max Greyserman sit one shot back.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 27 June 2025 00:44 BST
Aldrich Potgieter, of South Africa, hits from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic (AP/Paul Sancya)
Aldrich Potgieter, of South Africa, hits from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic (AP/Paul Sancya) (AP)

Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter share the lead after the opening day of the Rocket Classic after carding bogey-free rounds of 62 at Detroit Golf Club.

Both America’s Roy and 20-year-old South African Potgieter, who started on the back nine, eagled the 578-yard par-five 17th hole and made eight further birdies to reach 10 under par.

Australia’s Min Woo Lee and the United States pair Mark Hubbard and Max Greyserman sit one shot back while Zach Johnson, a former Masters and Open champion, is among a cluster of players on seven under par.

It was a forgettable day for fellow two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, who is seven shots off the pace and bemoaned his short game, including a trio of three-putts on the back nine.

He said in quotes on the PGA Tour’s website: “(I) putted like a blind man, honestly.

“It’s just an uncomfortable feeling, shoving everything and not being able to square up the face. It’s tough.”

