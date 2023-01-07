Collin Morikawa takes lead on second day in Hawaii

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Collin Morikawa took the lead on the second day at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, pulling ahead of JJ Spaun and Jon Rahm.

The American ended the day on seven-under 66, for a total of 16-under 130.

It is a two shot lead in front of Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler and 86th-ranked Spaun.

Rahm dropped down the leader board to a share of sixth alongside England’s Matt Fitzpatrick on 11-under 135.

American Morikawa finished last year win-less but fought his way into a shared lead on the first day with six straight birdies before pushing ahead of the pack in the second round.