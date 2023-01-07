Jump to content

Collin Morikawa takes lead on second day in Hawaii

The American ended the day on seven-under 66, for a total of 16-under 130.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 07 January 2023 07:09
Collin Morikawa took the lead on the second day at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, pulling ahead of JJ Spaun and Jon Rahm (Matt York/AP)
(AP)

Collin Morikawa took the lead on the second day at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, pulling ahead of JJ Spaun and Scottie Scheffler.

The American ended the day with a seven-under 66, for a total of 16-under 130.

It gave him a two-shot lead in front of Masters champion Scheffler and 86th-ranked Spaun.

Jon Rahm dropped down the leaderboard to a share of sixth alongside England’s Matt Fitzpatrick on 11 under.

Morikawa finished last year winless but fought his way into a shared lead on the first day with six straight birdies before pushing ahead of the pack.

