Michele Thomson says her caddie father is ‘doing really well’ after heart attack

Scotland’s Michele Thomson said her father is “doing really well” after suffering a heart attack while caddying for her during a tournament in Finland.

The incident occurred during Thursday’s first round of the Gant Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour, with Thomson immediately withdrawing.

The 33-year-old from Aberdeen tweeted her thanks to medical staff for their help and said her father was “in recovery mode and is doing really well”.

Thomson’s father Graham replied to the tweet joking that he was sorry he could not continue working for his daughter “but on the plus side I can watch the Open!”.

Home favourite Ursula Wikstrom carded a first round of 66 to hold a two-shot overnight lead.