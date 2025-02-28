Dale Whitnell achieves rare feat with two holes-in-one in same round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Englishman Dale Whitnell carded two holes-in-one during a once-in-a-lifetime round on day two of the South African Open.

The 36-year-old, whose DP World Tour breakthrough came in the 2023 Scandinavian Mixed, aced the 179-yard second in soft, calm conditions at the Durban Country Club and then repeated the feat at the 149-yard 12th.

It is estimated the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round are 67 million to one.

At one stage Whitnell, who immediately followed his first ace with an eagle, needed birdies at his final three holes to card a 59 but that quest fell apart after flying the 16th green.

In attempting to chip in for birdie from an awkward side-hill lie, the clubhead slid completely under the ball and moved it only a couple of inches and he took another three shots to get up and down for a double-bogey six.

He signed for a nine-under 63, having shot a level-par in the first round.

Although the odds of double aces are high, there have been a number of instances of them occurring.

Fellow Englishman John Hudson registered two at the European Tour’s Martini International at Royal Norwich in 1971.

Brian Harman, who would go on to become Open champion in 2023, became the third man to achieve the feat on the PGA Tour with two aces at The Barclays in 2015, while last year Frank Bensel Jr made back-to-back holes-in-one during the second round of the US Senior Open in Rhode Island.

