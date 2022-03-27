Scheffler on top of world after winning WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title
Scheffler had to beat former champions in both his semi-final and final.
Scottie Scheffler has become the new world number one after defeating Dustin Johnson and Kevin Kisner to claim the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title.
Runner-up to Billy Horschel at last year’s event, Scheffler had to beat former champions in both his semi-final and final but he established early leads in both contests and refused to relinquish control.
In securing his third PGA Tour title in just six weeks, the 25-year-old American will rise from fifth to first in the standings, ending Spain’s Jon Rahm’s time at the summit of the game.
Scheffler, the youngest ever winner of the event, said on Sky Sports: “I couldn’t be happier.
“Getting denied here in the final last year was definitely tough and it would have stung even worse having to do that two years in a row but I just kept my head down and kept playing some good golf.”
