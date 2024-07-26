Is Donald Trump good at golf? We asked a professional coach to analyse his swing

Support truly

It has become one of the stranger questions of a peculiar campaign – is Donald Trump as good at golf as he claims to be?

The 45th president of the United States spends plenty of time on the course, owning 17 around the world at the time of his election in 2016 as part of an expansive property portfolio. Sixteen-time major champion Jack Nicklaus once claimed that his some-time playing partner “loves the game of golf more than he loves money”, while Trump himself has boasted that he’s played off a handicap as low as 2.8.

But that figure seemingly did not scare Joe Biden. At the first debate between the now former presidential rivals, Biden took a swing at his Republican foe, offering to take him on in a driving contest or over 18 holes — but only if Trump carried his own bag.

The 81-year-old then claimed to have shaved his own handicap down to six earlier in life, though later revised this up to eight. There would appear to be little reason to provide a falsehood over something so trivial, but Trump felt that President Biden was embellishing. “I’ve seen your swing,” Trump suggested. “That’s a lie. He challenged me to a golf match – he can’t hit a ball 50 yards.”

While the prospect of a duel between the two appears distant, we do at last have video evidence to verify the veracity of at least one of their claims. Golfer Bryson DeChambeau has been friendly with Trump for several years, and the US Open winner invited the 78-year-old to play alongside him and a camera crew as DeChambeau attempted to break 50 playing off the red tees.

It offered the most extended insight into Trump’s swing and proved a hit with viewers. The full version has clocked up nearly eight million views on YouTube, while a number of clips have gone viral on social media.

But what does the footage tell us about Trump’s golf game? To answer that question, The Independent turned to Paul Elvin, founder of The London Golf Performance Academy, for an expert assessment of his swing.

The Independent: Hi Paul, thanks for your time. What do you make of Donald Trump’s golf swing?

Paul Elvin: “Well, let’s firstly remember Donald Trump is 78 years old. He rotates fantastically well through impact and generates great power in transition. It might look unusual on the eye because his backswing is flatter than the professionals you will see on TV, but he re-routes back onto plane in the downswing and rotates well with a stable release. Considering his age, it’s a very good golf swing.

Donald Trump generates excellent power through transition ( Bryson DeChambeau/YouTube )

Q: Are there any obvious areas where he could improve or tighten up his technique?

PE: “I would guess in Donald Trump’s past, coaches have tried to tidy up his backswing and get it higher. He’s fantastic in transition and generates a good level of speed and power, but I would like him to swing it a touch more on plane in his backswing to stop the club getting so much behind him.”

Donald Trump could perhaps try to tweak his backswing ( Bryson DeChambeau/YouTube )

Q: And what about his slightly strange putting motion?

PE: “That putting motion can look unusual on the eye because of the follow through. I think if you got him to keep more still through impact with a shorter follow through, it would tidy up the motion nicely. I would say it’s the weakest part of his game and the part he looks most uncomfortable with. But he holed putts during the round with Bryson DeChambeau and isn’t a professional.”

Trump has a slightly odd follow through to his putting motion ( Bryson DeChambeau/YouTube )

Q: Is there any useful advice you’d give to a golfer who, like Trump, is advancing in age?

PE: “Keep active, keep exercising and keep testing yourself. You can see Donald Trump is passionate about golf and plays frequently. He generates great speed through impact.”

Q: Finally – from the footage, could Trump’s claim to play off a handicap of 2.8 be right?

PE: “From the right tees, I believe he’s a 2.8 handicap. On PGA Tour-length courses with tough pin placements, I don’t believe he would be able to shoot better than an 80. But most courses are shorter and more approachable — I believe he can play to that handicap or better around these types of venues.”