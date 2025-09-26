Ryder Cup ready for Donald Trump visit as Rory McIlroy eyes European history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy has challenged Europe to make history as Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau look set to ensure the Ryder Cup gets off to a fiery start.

United States President Trump is due to visit Bethpage Black on Friday as the 45th clash between his country and Europe begins in a raucous, partisan American atmosphere.

The temperature is only set to rise as home favourite DeChambeau, who whipped up the crowd during final practice on Thursday, heads out in the opening foursomes match alongside Justin Thomas.

To tackle them, Europe will send out their own feisty duo in Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, who combined for two foursomes wins in the emphatic victory in Rome two years ago.

McIlroy will enter the fray in the third match as part of another heavyweight pairing with Tommy Fleetwood. They face Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

McIlroy said: “Since 2012, you look at the results of the Ryder Cup – the home team has won every time.

“Whatever team is the one to break that duck is going to go down as one of the best teams in Ryder Cup history.

“We are playing for history. We want to try to leave a legacy. We have a wonderful opportunity this week but we also understand it’s going to be very difficult.”

The day’s second match will see Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick tackle world number one Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

The morning line-up will be completed by Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland playing Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

“We wanted to send out a fiery group to lead us out with these fans,” said US captain Keegan Bradley, who fired up the home fans himself by carrying a huge American flag down the 18th fairway on Thursday.

“Bryson just relishes these opportunities. He wants them and, let’s not forget, Justin is the heartbeat of our team.

“They are to go out and be a really tough team to beat.”

Due to increased security measures for the presidential visit, fans are being urged to arrive early for the match which begins at 7.10am local time (12.10pm UK).

Trump, a keen golf fan, is not expected at the start but will arrive sometime during the morning’s play ahead of the afternoon fourballs session.