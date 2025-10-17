Tommy Fleetwood follows Shane Lowry’s lead to take control of DP World India Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tommy Fleetwood took inspiration from his Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry to edge into a one-shot lead at the DP World India Championship in Delhi.

The Englishman emulated his playing partner's opening-round 64 after getting off to a fast start on day two with five of his eight birdies in his first nine holes.

Fleetwood was able to keep a bogey off his card as he finished 12 under, one ahead of Lowry who had four birdies and a bogey in a 69 which kept him just a stroke behind.

Fellow former Open champion Brian Harman joined him in joint second place after a seven-under 65.

"I feel like if I'm playing with Shane for the next two days, I'll be doing something right probably," said Fleetwood, who credited a post-round range session after his opening 68 for the improvement.

"I played better than yesterday. I wasn't happy with how I hit it towards the end yesterday so I hit some balls afterwards and I felt like today the swing was in a better place.

"I just felt like I wanted to hit some balls and do the drills I always do to try to get myself back to where I give myself a good chance of hitting good shots. The range closed at 5.30pm but I got enough time."

World No 2 Rory McIlroy found himself six off the lead after a second-successive 69 which saw him rally from one over through 12 holes with four birdies coming home.

open image in gallery Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy sit in a share of 17th ( Getty Images )

That put him in a share of 17th with Ryder Cup team-mate Viktor Hovland, who had a bogey-free 67.

McIlroy, on his first visit to India, was greeted by the country's cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar as he walked off the 18th green.

The pair had met previously at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship and McIlroy told the home nation's hero he was "looking forward to spending some time together".

