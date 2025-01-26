Harris English holds off late challenge to win Farmers Insurance Open
The result marks English’s first Tour victory since he took out the Travelers Championship in 2021.
Harris English did just enough to hold off a challenge from Sam Stevens and secure his fifth PGA Tour title with a one-shot victory at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The American battled tough conditions on Torrey Pines’ Coastal Course on Saturday, carding a one over 73 to finish eight under par.
Compatriot Stevens threatened to overtake English on multiple occasions, picking up four shots in his opening nine holes.
However, his momentum was stalled by a critical bogey on the par-five 13th, and another birdie on the par-four 17th was ultimately not enough.
Speaking after his victory, English said: “It’s hard to win. I might have looked calm out there on the course, but inside your emotions are going crazy.
“I just know how hard it is to win. It’s just so much fun. You’ve got to soak it in when you do it.”
England’s Danny Willett finished equal-ninth on two under par.