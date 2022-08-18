Jump to content
On this day in 2013: Europe win Soheim Cup on American soil for first time

Scotland’s Catriona Matthew cemented victory, claiming a half in her match against Gerina Piller.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 18 August 2022 06:00
Catriona Matthew cemented Team Europe’s first win on American soil in the Solheim Cup (Steve Paston/PA)
Europe won the Soheim Cup on American soil for the first time, beating the United States 18-10 in Colorado on this day in 2013.

Led by captain Liselotte Neumann, Team Europe began the day needing four points to successfully defend the title they had won two years previously in Ireland.

Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall sank a birdie putt on the 18th, earning a one-up victory against the United States’ Michelle Wie and securing the point Europe needed to retain the trophy.

Scotland’s Catriona Matthew then cemented victory shortly after, claiming a half in her match against Gerina Piller.

Team Europe managed to win back-to-back titles with six of the 12 players making their debuts in the match-play tournament and Neumann was delighted with the performance.

“They made me proud, all of them,” she said.

“It was just a total team effort. Everybody’s been playing well, everybody’s been really helpful.”

English duo Charley Hull and Jodi Ewart Shadoff were among the rookies making their debuts, both sealing wins in Sunday’s singles, and Hull claimed she did not feel nerves during the tournament.

She said: “I didn’t really feel that nervous, to be honest, because this is how I always look at golf.

“I’m not going to die if I miss it. Just hit it and find it and hit it again.”

