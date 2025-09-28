Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Europe’s Ryder Cup victory in pictures

The seven-point deficit was just too much for the Americans.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 29 September 2025 00:31 BST
Rory McIlroy and Team Europe celebrate with the Ryder Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rory McIlroy and Team Europe celebrate with the Ryder Cup (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Europe won the Ryder Cup after after holding off a dramatic fightback from the United States at Bethpage Black.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the victory in pictures.

