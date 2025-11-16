Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Matt Fitzpatrick defeats Rory McIlroy in DP World Tour Championship thriller

Fitzpatrick defied a late fightback from McIlroy, who won his seventh Race to Dubai title

Sports Staff
Sunday 16 November 2025 13:01 GMT
Matt Fitzpatrick of England and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shake hands on the 18th green following the play-off
Matt Fitzpatrick of England and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shake hands on the 18th green following the play-off (Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick defied a dramatic late fightback from Rory McIlroy to clinch his third DP World Tour Championship win in Dubai.

McIlroy sunk an eagle on the final hole to force a play-off but came up short second time around to hand his Ryder Cup team-mate victory.

It marked a thrilling conclusion to a campaign which earned McIlroy his seventh Race to Dubai title, one behind record holder Colin Montgomerie.

Fitzpatrick had started the final day among a group of six players who were one shot behind McIlroy and fellow joint leader, Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

Rory McIlroy made eagle on the 18th to force the playoff
Rory McIlroy made eagle on the 18th to force the playoff (Getty Images)

