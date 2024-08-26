Francesco Molinari leads Europe in Team Cup against Justin Rose’s GB and Ireland

Support truly

Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari have been named as respective captains for the DP World Tour’s Team Cup when Great Britain and Ireland take on Continental Europe in Abu Dhabi in January.

Rose takes on the role for the first time, while Ryder Cup team-mate Molinari captained Continental Europe to victory two years ago in the Team Cup’s first edition.

The two teams will face each other on the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort from January 10-12 next year.

Rose said: “It’ll be strange going up against Fran in a match play competition rather than him being on the same side.

“But it’s something I am really looking forward to, even though I know it will be tough given Fran’s history, not just in this contest but in the Ryder Cup too.

“But there is so much exciting talent from Great Britain and Ireland on the DP World Tour right now – it will be great to have the chance to try and mould them into a winning team.”

Both teams will feature 10 DP World Tour members in the three-day match play contest, while Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will also preside over proceedings in the United Arab Emirates.

Rose and Molinari will be joined by the leading four available Continental European and GB and Ireland members from the final 2024 Race to Dubai rankings, with the five remaining players on each side being selected by the captains in consultation with Donald.

The Team Cup was first played in January 2023 when Molinari led Continental Europe to a 14.5-10.5 victory against a Great Britain and Ireland team led by Tommy Fleetwood.

Molinari added: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to captain Continental Europe again and to try and successfully defend the Team Cup.

“It was a really special week in 2023 and was great to see players from so many different countries across the Continent working towards one single goal.

“I have immense respect for Justin, he is a great competitor and going up against him and his team is a challenge I’m really relishing.”

As in 2023, the teams will compete in match play across one session of fourballs on the Friday, two sessions of foursomes on the Saturday and one session of singles on the Sunday.