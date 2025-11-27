Fuzzy Zoeller, golf champion who infamously made racist Tiger Woods joke, dies aged 74
Zoeller won the 1979 Masters on his first visit to Augusta and claimed a second major at the 1984 US Open but his racist joke about Woods at the 1997 Masters haunted him
Fuzzy Zoeller, a two-time major champion who faced backlash for a racist joke he made about Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters, has died at the age of 74.
Zoeller, the last golfer to win the Masters at his first attempt after prevailing in a three-man playoff in 1979, was a gallery favourite during his playing days due to his humour and relaxed approach to the game.
He went on to win a second major at the 1984 US Open where he beat Greg Norman in a play-off at Winged Foot.
He finished his career with 10 PGA Tour wins and two titles on the PGA Tour Champions.
“Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.
“Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humour that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike. We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family.”
It was at the 1997 Masters where Zoeller made his infamous remarks about Woods.
While Woods was on the course in the final round en route to a 12-stroke victory at Augusta National Golf Club for his first major title, Zoeller made racist remarks about what Woods might serve at the following year’s Champions Dinner.
Zoeller told reporters: “That little boy is driving well and he’s putting well. But you know what you guys do when he gets in here? You pat him on the back and say congratulations and enjoy it and tell him not to serve fried chicken next year. Got it.”
The Champions Dinner, where the defending Masters champion chooses the menu, is traditionally held on Tuesday at Augusta National, two days before the opening round.
Zoeller was walking away from the assembled media scrum when he suddenly turned back and added: “Or collard greens, or whatever the hell they serve.”
The backlash at the remarks cost Zoeller financially in the form of several cancelled sponsorship deals, and personally in the form of damage to his reputation.
More than a week later, Woods released a conciliatory statement, in which he said he had “concluded that no personal animosity toward me was intended”, but that hardly meant the comment was forgotten. The damage had been done and Zoeller would be haunted by it for years.
In Golf Digest in 2008, Zoeller called it “the worst thing I’ve gone through in my entire life. If people wanted me to feel the same hurt I projected on others, I’m here to tell you they got their way.”
He said he had “cried many times” and offered “countless” apologies for his words that did not reflect who he was. “Still, I’ve come to terms with the fact that this incident will never, ever go away.”
It was at Winged Foot in 1984 where Zoeller, who was locked in a duel with Norman and thought the Australian had just birdied the final hole to pull ahead, famously grabbed a white towel from his golf bag and began waving it in mock surrender, a scene that became the quintessential moment of that year’s US Open.
But Zoeller later realised Norman had made par and went on to card one of his own before going on to win by eight strokes in the 18-hole play-off.
“Very sad to hear that the highly respected and beloved Professional Golfer, Fuzzy Zoeller, has passed away,” US president Donald Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
“In 1979, Fuzzy won the Masters Tournament (Only 1 of 3 to win in his first appearance!) and, in 1984, he won the US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club, and famously waved the white towel on the 18th Hole as he went on to beat Greg Norman in an 18 Hole playoff. A truly remarkable person and player, he will be missed!”
Reuters
