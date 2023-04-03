Georgia Hall falls just short of victory in dramatic final day at LA Open

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Georgia Hall has fallen just short of victory in the LGPA LA Open in a dramatic final day, needing a birdie on the last hole to force a playoff hole with China’s Ruoning Yin.

Hall, 26, was immaculate over the last two days of the DIO Implant LA Open tournament in Palos Verdes Estates when she hit a record-breaking score on the third day with two eagles and five birdies.

The Brit from Bournemouth continued that form into the final day with four birdies and zero bogeys and hit an incredible birdie on the 16th hole, moving one shot closer to Yin and setting up a grandstand finish.

Unfortunately for Hall, she could not hit the final birdie and catch Yin as she finished one stroke behind the 20-year-old on 14-under.

It was Hall’s second-straight second place after falling short to Celine Boutier in a playoff hole in Arizona last week.

Yin had an inconsistent final day hitting five bogeys and six birdies but held her nerve on the last two holes, finishing with two pars and a winning score of 15-under.

It was Yin’s first LGPA tour title and just the second by a Chinese player on tour.

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit and South Korean Hyo Joo Kim finished tied in third place on 12-under with Tavatanakit having the best final day finishing six-under with seven birdies.