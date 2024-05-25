Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Grayson Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner, died on Saturday morning aged 30, according to the PGA Tour and his management team.

Murray died a day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial, citing an illness. Neither the tour nor his management provided further details regarding the circumstances of his death.

Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour Commissioner, said he was “at a loss for words” over the young golfer’s death.

“The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones,” he said.

His management company, GSE Worldwide, confirmed the death and said it was heartbroken.

Grayson Murray, a professional golfer, died on 25 May a day after withdrawing from the PGA Tour ( Getty Images )

“We will hold off on commenting until we learn further details, but out heart aches for his family, his friends and all who loved him during this very difficult time,” GSE said in a statement.

Monahan said he spoke with Murray's parents to offer condolences, and they asked that the tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, continue.

He said grief counselors would be on site at the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour event. Monahan said he was headed to Texas.

Murray’s caddie, Jay Green, also released a statement to Golf Channel’s , saying: “Grayson was the absolute best. Not only was he an incredible, thoughtful and generous boss, he was an even better friend. He truly would do anything for anyone. He has the best family, and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply.”

Jay Green, Murray’s caddie, gave a statement to Golf Channel’s Bentley Romine mourning the loss of his friend.

Grayson Murray hits from the fairway on the 10th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Thursday, May 16, 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Grayson was the absolute best. Not only was he an incredible, thoughtful and generous boss, he was an even better friend. He truly would do anything for anyone,” Mr Green said. “He has the best family, and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply.”

Murray played in both the Masters and the PGA Championship this year. He finished 51st in the Masters and then tied for 43rd place at the PGA Championship last week, according to Bleacher Report.

The golfer had dealt with alcohol and mental issues in the past, but made a massive turnaround this year and won the Sony Open, hitting wedge to three feet for birdie on the final hole to get into a playoff and winning it with a 40-foot putt.

Murray earned his PGA Tour card in 2017, and later won two tournaments during on the tour, including the Barbasol Championship during his debut year.

Before joining the tour, Murray played collegiate golf at Wake Forest, East Carolina and Arizona State. He began golfing professionally in 2015 and joined the Web.com Tour in 2016.