Henrik Stenson takes advantage of good conditions with strong start on day three

Former Open champion Henrik Stenson was first to take advantage of good scoring conditions at Royal Portrush after getting to four under through 12 holes.

Sweden’s Stenson, winner at Troon in 2016, made only his third cut in his last 10 majors right on the line at one over.

That gave him an early 10.05am tee time an he made full use of light winds and warm conditions.

The LIV golfer covered the front nine in 32 after a birdied at the second and par-three sixth, having come 11 inches short of holing his tee shot.

Another brilliant approach to the 607-yard seventh set up a 10ft eagle and another birdie at the par-five 12th moved him into the top 10 and six behind leader Scottie Scheffler, not due out until 3.35pm with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick.

However another former champion, Shane Lowry, continued to endure a frustrating return to Royal Portrush.

After receiving a two-shot post-round penalty for accidentally moving his ball during his round on Friday, dropping him to level par and just inside the cut line, he would have been hoping to bounce back quickly on a course where he won the Claret Jug in 2019.

But he pulled his approach to the par-five second into a gorse bush, had to take a penalty drop 50 yards back on the adjoining 12th fairway and, having been six feet away from producing a miraculous recovery, saw his ball roll off the green from where he got up and down for a bogey.

He also failed to take advantage of the driveable par-four fifth despite leaving himself just 24 yards for his second.