Hideki Matsuyama breaks PGA Tour record in season-opening win
Matsuyama recorded a final-round 65 to finish 35-under and three shots clear of Collin Morikawa
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama overcame American Collin Morikawa at The Sentry, making a PGA Tour record to par for 72 holes by closing with an eight under 65.
His score of 35 under for the tournament gave him a three-shot victory over Morikawa on the Plantation course in Kapalua, Hawaii.
Matsuyama sealed the win with an eight-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole, giving a small fist pump in celebration.
The putt broke Australian golfer Cameron Smith’s 2022 record at Kapalua by one.
Matsuyama’s win in Hawaii marks his 11th PGA Tour title.
“He was matching me yesterday shot-for-shot,” said Morikawa after both men shot 62s in the third round.
“Today he just never let up. Then you get to the third hole and the guy holes it. I just knew I had to be on top of everything, and just kind of let a few slip on that front nine. Played a good back nine, but to win on a course like this, conditions like this, you’ve got to have it for 72 (holes). And I had it for 65.”
England’s Harry Hall was the best of the British contingent, carding a three under 70 on Sunday to finish tied for eighth spot.
PA