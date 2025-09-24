Ian Poulter stokes Ryder Cup fire with rant at ‘stupidity’ of American fans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter has fanned the flames ahead of this week’s contest at Bethpage Black with a foul-mouthed rant about American fans.

The hostile welcome the European side are likely to encounter as they defend the trophy against the United States has been one of the major talking points in the build-up to the event in New York.

Poulter has spent a significant amount of his career playing in the US and four of his seven Ryder Cup appearances between 2004 and 2021 came in the country.

The 49-year-old told SPORTbible: “I don’t even know where to start. I mean, f****** ‘mashed potatoes’ and all that f****** b******* that you hear is madness. ‘In the hole, get in the hole! It’s a 600-yard par five, you f****** idiot’.

“I actually just want to borrow the taser (from) the security guard. Just to let one go per hole would be amazing. Imagine that you got one taser per hole. That’d be awesome. That’d go right between the eyes. Have it!”

Poulter, who has no involvement with the current team, added that “it’s not heckling, it’s just complete and utter embarrassing stupidity”.

European captain Luke Donald has equipped his players with virtual reality headsets to help them prepare for any potential abuse in New York.

Tommy Fleetwood, one of the most experienced members of the team, concedes however that little can be done and intends to embrace the atmosphere.

The 34-year-old, who is appearing in his fourth Ryder Cup, said: “The home crowd is a big part of what makes the Ryder Cup so special, so unique to us.

“That energy, that passion and that home team environment is something that plays such a big part in the Ryder Cup, and I think you have to embrace that, enjoy it and look forward to it, even when you’re the away team.

“I’m kind of looking forward to that. It’s great to soak up that atmosphere.

“When it’s ‘go time’, when it’s time to play, I think it’s like every other tournament except this one is hyped up.

“I try to get into my bubble as much as possible, especially when I’m coming in to play my shots.

“That’s no different in the Ryder Cup – it’s just an extreme atmosphere. It’s the most extreme atmosphere that we get.

“No matter what you do, nothing prepares you for a Friday morning on the first tee of the Ryder Cup.”

Veteran Justin Rose, who is making his seventh Ryder Cup appearance, is also taking the issue in his stride and feels too much has been made of the headsets initiative.

The 45-year-old said: “I think the VR headsets have been a thing but, for me personally, it was a great idea but I wouldn’t say I’ve spent more than five minutes using them.

“It was worth doing, for sure, but (it was) a soft serving of it, let’s put it that way.”