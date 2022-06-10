Ian Poulter to appeal against PGA Tour ban of LIV Golf players

Poulter was among 17 golfers sanctioned by the Tour shortly after play got underway at LIV Golf’s inaugural event on Thursday

Sports Staff
Friday 10 June 2022 08:43
Comments
<p>Poulter was among 17 golfers sanctioned by the Tour shortly after play got underway</p>

Poulter was among 17 golfers sanctioned by the Tour shortly after play got underway

(EPA)

Ian Poulter will appeal his suspension from the PGA Tour for playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The breakaway circuit has shaken the sport to its core, with the likes of six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and former world number one Dustin Johnson signing up.

Poulter was among 17 golfers sanctioned by the Tour shortly after play got underway at LIV Golf's inaugural event outside London on Thursday.

"I will appeal for sure. It makes no sense," the former world number five said after carding a five-over 75 in the opening round at Centurion Club.

"Having two Tour cards and the ability to play golf all over the world, what's wrong with that?

Recommended

"I didn't resign my membership because I don't feel I have done anything wrong. I have played all over the world for 25 years. This is no different ... it's a power struggle and it's just disappointing."

In a letter sent to members by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, those who join the lucrative breakaway series will not be permitted to play on the circuit as a non-member via a sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category.

LIV Golf is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and is offering prize money worth $255 million across eight events.

Former U.S Open champion Graeme McDowell revealed that he had reluctantly resigned from the PGA Tour 30 minutes before teeing off on Thursday while past Masters winner Sergio Garcia said he was "not bothered" by the suspension.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in