Ian Poulter’s son Luke suffers US Open qualifying heartache after playoff

Amateur Luke Poulter, the son of Ryder Cup star Ian, saw hopes of making his major debut at next week's US Open dashed after losing a play-off in final qualifying.

The 21-year-old, who a year ago sustained a fracture in his back and was out for seven months, tied for fourth on 10 under in an 81-man event at Emerald Dunes in West Palm Beach, Florida.

That meant he went head-to-head with Austen Truslow, a professional since 2015 with PGA Tour experience, and lost to a birdie in the second extra hole.

Poulter, a University of Florida student, had got to seven under through 21 holes before play was suspended due to bad weather on Monday and returned to card a bogey-free 65 - which included an eagle and five birdies - for the second-best score of the final round.

"I can't believe how impressive today's 65 was to get into that position," Poulter's dad Ian wrote on Instagram.

"We keep using this as incredible experience and we keep getting better. An alternate spot but not sure what number it will be."

Ryder Cup winner Nicolai Hojgaard finished two shots outside the play-off, while 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell was five adrift.

Poulter was hoping to match the feat of fellow English amateur and second-year student at Florida State University Tyler Weaver, who secured his first major appearance with one of five qualifying spots in the 83-man field at Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta on Monday.

The 22-year-old from Bury St Edmunds, who like Poulter is playing for the International Team in this week's Palmer Cup - a Ryder Cup-style event for college students - posted an 11-under total which saw him finish above the likes of major champions Zach Johnson and Jason Dufner.

"It's been a really positive season for me so far with some good results, but this is definitely up there with my biggest achievement," said Weaver, who plans to have brother Max on his bag next week.

"Playing in a major championship is a dream of mine and still hasn't quite set in that I will be teeing it up at Oakmont this year."

Another Englishman Matt Wallace, who finished joint 17th at last month's US PGA, will play his first US Open in four years after taking one of the seven spots available at Lambton Golf and Country Club in Ontario having posted a seven-under total with rounds of 67 and 66.

