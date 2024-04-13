Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jason Day reveals Augusta officials asked him to remove sleeveless jumper

The Australian golfer’s striking top attracted plenty of attention on social media and also, it appears, from tournament officials.

Phil Casey
Saturday 13 April 2024 22:03
Jason Day wore the sleeveless jumper on the first day at Augusta (George Walker IV/AP)
Jason Day wore the sleeveless jumper on the first day at Augusta (George Walker IV/AP) (AP)

Jason Day has revealed that he was asked to remove his sleeveless jumper by tournament officials during the second day’s play at Augusta National.

Day’s striking top attracted plenty of attention on social media and also, it appears, from tournament officials.

“Yeah, they asked me to take it off, the vest off yesterday,” Day said after his third round on Saturday.

“Respectfully, you do that because it’s all about the tournament here, and I understand that. I respect the tournament. That’s what we’re here to do is try and play and win the green jacket.”

Asked if he had been given a specific reason for the request, such as the Malbon logo and text being too big, Day added: “I don’t know. I didn’t ask.

“They said, can you take it off? I said, yeah, no worries.”

Day also had no problem with jokes about the dangers of wearing very baggy trousers on an extremely windy day, admitting: “Yeah, if it’s down breeze these things puff up pretty quick.”

