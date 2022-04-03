Jennifer Kupcho in the driver’s seat at the Chevron Championship
Kupcho tallied eight birdies on the first 12 holes and finished the round on eight-under 6
American Jennifer Kupcho will take a six-stroke lead into the final round of the Chevron Championship after setting a tournament-record total of 16-under - 200 strokes in total - on Saturday.
Kupcho tallied eight birdies through the first 12 holes and signed for an eight-under round of 64.
Chevron’s defending champion, Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, trailed behind her on 1-under.
World number one Jin Young Ko was further down the leader board on even par.
The Chevron Championship is the first women’s major of the year. If Kupcho can keep her edge in the final round to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour, she will take home $5m (£3.6m).
Each year, the winner of the Chevron Championship jumps into Poppie’s Pond, a tradition that began with Amy Alcott in 1983.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies