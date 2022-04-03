Jennifer Kupcho in the driver’s seat at the Chevron Championship

American Jennifer Kupcho will take a six-stroke lead into the final round of the Chevron Championship after setting a tournament-record total of 16-under - 200 strokes in total - on Saturday.

Kupcho tallied eight birdies through the first 12 holes and signed for an eight-under round of 64.

Chevron’s defending champion, Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, trailed behind her on 1-under.

World number one Jin Young Ko was further down the leader board on even par.

The Chevron Championship is the first women’s major of the year. If Kupcho can keep her edge in the final round to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour, she will take home $5m (£3.6m).

Each year, the winner of the Chevron Championship jumps into Poppie’s Pond, a tradition that began with Amy Alcott in 1983.