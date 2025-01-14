Jon Rahm determined to play in Ryder Cup as he hopes for delay to appeal hearing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Rahm admits he hopes his appeal against fines imposed for playing LIV events will not be heard before the Ryder Cup.

Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk have all appealed against the monetary sanctions handed down for competing on the Saudi-funded breakaway without permission.

That means they are allowed to play enough DP World Tour events to retain their membership and be eligible for September’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage.

No date or deadline has been set for the appeal, leading two-time DP World Tour winner Eddie Pepperell to suggest last year that it will “conveniently” not take place until after Europe’s bid for a first win on American soil since 2012.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future but I can tell you my plan is to be on that team at Bethpage,” Rahm said in a press conference ahead of his debut appearance in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Pressed on whether he would pay his fines if the appeal failed, Rahm added: “I don’t know what’s going to happen and I’m hoping they don’t try to settle the appeal before the Ryder Cup.

“I don’t think that would be good for anybody.”

Players who initially joined LIV in June 2022 appealed against their suspensions and fines and were able to compete until April 2023, when an arbitration panel found in favour of the DP World Tour and ratified its right to enforce its regulations.

Two months later, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – which bankrolls LIV Golf – announced they had signed a “framework agreement” aimed at ending golf’s civil war.

When it comes to golf, the possibilities are there right now Jon Rahm

Talks have been going on ever since and Rahm admitted he expected a solution to be closer than it appears by now.

“I think a lot of us would say that when that framework agreement was done over a year and a half ago, things would be further along at this point,” the two-time major winner said.

“And it’s real hard to know what goes on behind closed doors. It’s up to people much higher up than me. I don’t know what their vision is or what they are expecting out of it.

“But I think we’re living in a golden era right now for golf where the possibilities are endless.

“A big tour in Europe and worldwide and a massive tour, the PGA Tour, and you have another big product with LIV and now you’re even adding the TGL. When it comes to golf, the possibilities are there right now.

“I think with the right minds put together, you can end up with a product and I’ve been saying this all along, that could put golf at a different level in the world of sport. I’m still hopeful that that can happen.”

Rahm also reiterated his support for fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia, who has paid substantial fines and rejoined the DP World Tour as he seeks a European record-equalling 11th Ryder Cup appearance.

“For people that see him any given day, Sergio Garcia can hit it tee-to-green better than anybody on the planet,” Rahm said.

“It’s that simple. He’s still that good and he’s still very valuable.

“I understand the change in circumstances. I get it. But at the end of the day, being Spanish and a friend and a mentor, I’m obviously going to be biased towards him. And I would love to see him in that team room.

“I think there will be a place for Sergio on the Ryder Cup any given time. It’s just a matter of letting his the clubs do the talking.”