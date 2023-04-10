The stat that blew Jon Rahm’s mind after winning the Masters

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jon Rahm has revealed his surprise at being the first European to win both the US Open and the Masters.

Rahm secured his first green jacket with a commanding final day performance at Augusta National, holding his nerve to take the win in relative comfort by four shots.

As Brooks Koepka faded, Rahm played calmly to record a final round 69 and take victory at 12-under.

The 28-year-old became the fourth Spanish golfer to win the Masters, following in the footsteps of Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia.

Rahm claimed his first major title at the US Open at Torrey Pines in 2021.

And the world number one could not hide his disbelief after being told his Masters win made him the first European to secure both of American golf’s most coveted prizes.

“I find it hard to believe, the first one,” Rahm said.

“You know, if there’s anything better than accomplishing something like this, it’s making history.”

Rahm’s win means the Masters has now been won by a Spaniard six times, following six years on from Garcia’s long-awaited maiden major triumph.

The great Ballesteros secured his two titles in 1980 and 1983 before Jose Maria Olazabal matched his compatriot’s achivement in the 1990s.

Rahm dedicated his win to the late Ballesteros on what would have been his 66th birthday.

“History of the game is a big part of why I play and one of the reasons why I play, and Seve being one of them,” said Rahm, whose father took up golf after watching Ballesteros captain Europe in the 1997 Ryder Cup.

“If it wasn’t for that Ryder Cup in ’97, my dad and I talk about it all the time, we don’t know where I would be or where as a family we would be.

“For me to get it done on the 40th anniversary of his win, his birthday, on Easter Sunday, it’s incredibly meaningful.

“To finish it off the way I did, an unusual par, very much a Seve par, it was [unintentionally] a testament to him, and I know he was pulling for me today,” Rahm added.

“This one is for Seve. I knew he would be up there helping and help he did.”