World No 1 Jon Rahm withdraws from Players Championship due to illness

Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the Players Championship ahead of his second round because of illness.

The Spaniard, ranked world number one, had recorded a one-under-par 71 in his first round on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.

Rahm tops the FedExCup standings having won three tournaments, most recently the Genesis Invitational last month.

He had been due to tee off alongside American Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who are both in position take over the number one spot with good results this week.

With the second round well under way, lowly-ranked American Chad Ramey maintained his one-shot advantage prior to taking to the course again.

Collin Morikawa continued to sit second, with Ben Griffin moving into third on six under after a one-under-par round of 71.