Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

World No 1 Jon Rahm withdraws from Players Championship due to illness

The world number one had posted a one-under-par 71 in the first round at TPC Sawgrass

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 10 March 2023 22:58
Comments
Jon Rahm plays a shot during his first round at Sawgrass (Eric Gay/AP)
Jon Rahm plays a shot during his first round at Sawgrass (Eric Gay/AP)
(AP)

Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the Players Championship ahead of his second round because of illness.

The Spaniard, ranked world number one, had recorded a one-under-par 71 in his first round on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.

Rahm tops the FedExCup standings having won three tournaments, most recently the Genesis Invitational last month.

He had been due to tee off alongside American Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who are both in position take over the number one spot with good results this week.

Recommended

With the second round well under way, lowly-ranked American Chad Ramey maintained his one-shot advantage prior to taking to the course again.

Collin Morikawa continued to sit second, with Ben Griffin moving into third on six under after a one-under-par round of 71.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in