Jordan Spieth reiterates commitment to PGA Tour amid ‘false’ LIV Golf rumours
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka have all signed up with the Saudi-backed circuit.
Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth has dismissed rumours that he was considering joining LIV Golf as “categorically untrue”.
While the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka have signed up with the Saudi-backed circuit, Spieth reiterated that he is committed to the PGA Tour and attempting to win more major titles.
In a post on his official Twitter account, the 28-year-old wrote: “Because of false reporting today, I feel the need to comment.
“Let me be clear, any reports that I am contemplating competing anywhere other than the PGA Tour are categorically untrue.
“I am NOT in discussions with LIV. I have been quoted on the record for months that I fully support the PGA Tour and have never considered any alternatives.
“My goal has not changed since I began playing golf – to win PGA Tour events and major championships and to compete against the best players in the world. Those who truly know me, know what is important to me.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.