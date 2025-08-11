Justin Rose earns Masters redemption with play-off victory at FedEx St Jude Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Rose produced a sensational finish at the FedEx St Jude Championship with six birdies in his last final eight holes to win a play-off against US Open champion JJ Spaun.

The Englishman, who at 45 became the oldest European to win on the PGA Tour in the modern era, looked out of it after a bogey at the 12th dropped him to 12 under, two off the pace with Tommy Fleetwood, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Spaun ahead of him.

But four birdies from the 14th catapulted him to the top of the leaderboard and he narrowly missed a 13-ft putt at the last to win outright.

He produced two more birdies in three play-off holes – one a clutch effort after Spaun had holed from distance – with the second from 14ft after Spaun was half that distance away proving decisive as his opponent’s attempt to extend the contest raced past.

“That was an amazing last 90 minutes. I never stopped believing,” Rose said in his post-round interview.

“I played unbelievable golf coming down the stretch and had so much fun with it. JJ dropped a bomb on me (at the second extra hole), it was a lot of fun.

“When I bring my best I know I’m good enough to play against the best players in the world. This is going to be a fun one for us to celebrate.”

open image in gallery Rose birdied two of the three play-off holes making six birdies in eight holes to come from behind and take the win ( Getty Images )

The play-off was packed with drama from the start as Rose – who barely cleared the lake with his drive – gave himself an identical 13-foot putt to the one he missed to win the tournament, but it burned the edge of the cup.

Playing the hole again, Rose hit to eight feet but Spaun recreated his US Open final green heroics with a monster birdie, forcing the Englishman to hold his nerve.

The hole location was re-cut for the third attempt to avoid shadows and Spaun duly hit it to seven feet but Rose, who had lost his previous four play-offs including, like Spaun, to Rory McIlroy this year, dramatically turned the tables by holing his 14ft birdie and Spaun fired past.

Rose’s joy meant more heartbreak for Fleetwood, who blew another chance to break his PGA Tour duck at the 162nd attempt with a poor finish.

The Ryder Cup team-mates had holidayed together in Portugal last week, but failed to spark each other into life in the final group.

open image in gallery Leading for most of the day Tommy Fleetwood was unable to close out another tournament ( Getty Images )

Fleetwood did not make a birdie until holing his longest putt of the week from 33ft at the 12th to put him back in a share of the lead.

Birdies at the 13th and 15th edged him two in front on 16 under, but as he was escaping with a par after chipping across and off the green with his third at the 16th, Spaun was tying the lead with a birdie at 17.

Fleetwood’s weak attempt at a seven-foot par putt at the 17th never threatened and needing a birdie at the last just to make a play-off, he drove into a bunker and missed the green with his approach.

“I’m obviously going to be disappointed. There’s a lot of positives to take but it won’t feel like that right now,” said Fleetwood, whose 29th top-five PGA Tour finish is 11 more than any other player without a win over the last 40 years.

“I’m just going to look at what I feel like I could have done and how close it was.”

open image in gallery Rose defeated JJ Spaun in a play-off at the FedEx Championship ( Getty Images )

Scheffler, without his regular caddie Ted Scott who returned home due to a family emergency, finished a shot outside the play-off after two birdies in his final three holes.

Jordan Spieth’s Ryder Cup hopes were dealt a blow after he dropped out of the top 50 of FedEx Cup rankings and missed the cut for next week’s penultimate event after dumping his approach to the last into the water, ending his season and, at 27th in the United States’ rankings, likely his Ryder Cup hopes.