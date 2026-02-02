Justin Rose reveals reasons why rejecting LIV switch has led to recent revival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Rose admitted his recent revival has vindicated the decision he made to reject overtures from the Saudi-breakaway LIV Golf four years ago.

Rose claimed the 13th PGA Tour title of his career on Sunday, winning the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines with a tournament record score, while he has come close to landing a second major in the last 18 months.

It is a far cry from 2022 when LIV came calling when Rose was in a slump, but he elected to stay put unlike fellow Englishmen Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, whose switches restricted their involvement in big events.

With five-time major winner Brooks Koepka back on the PGA Tour in San Diego lat week after turning his back on LIV, Rose reflected with some satisfaction on his refusal to jump ship.

“I feel like my career goals have only been attainable by staying on the European Tour and the PGA Tour because access to them is not possible the other way,” the 45-year-old told a press conference.

“I want to play in and among the best players in the world; that’s what keeps me motivated, keeps me hungry, keeps me pushing. It would have been easy to potentially do other things but none of that excited me and none of that gave me access to what I wanted to achieve.

“I always felt my childhood self wouldn’t feel very good about making that decision and giving up on those dreams.

“I’ve been sniffing and knocking on the door for a couple of majors since those decisions have been made, and those moments did validate that decision. It’s good to see people wanting to play where it motivates them to be their best.”

Rose finished in a tie for second at the 2024 Open and lost a dramatic play-off to Rory McIlroy at last year’s Masters, with the pair crucial in helping Europe retain the Ryder Cup in September.

Winning a second major still spurs on Rose and his win at Torrey Pines, having triumphed at the FedEx St Jude Championship in August, only fuels his belief he can add to his 2013 US Open title.

“Majors is where I have my attention, for sure,” he added. “I’ve achieved a lot in the game but I’ve achieved a lot of it just once, so a multiple of anything I’ve achieved would be great.

“I’ve been really close to the Open, I’ve been really close to the Masters, the dream of winning all four is the ultimate goal since I was a kid.

“It seems a long way to think that way but if you think of some of the results I’ve had in the last year or 18 months, I’m not that far away so I may as well keep believing.”