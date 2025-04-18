Justin Thomas equals course record to take three-shot lead at RBC Heritage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Thomas equalled the course record as he took a three-shot lead in the opening round of the RBC Heritage.

Thomas hit 11 birdies en route to a 10-under-par 61 at the Harbour Town course at Hilton Head, three better than fellow Americans Russell Henley and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Wyndham Clark was a shot further back with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick among a group on five-under-par after an opening 66.

Two closing birdies lifted Justin Rose into a tie for 10th after a 67 in his first round since losing in a play-off to Rory McIlroy at the US Masters.

Fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood also opened with a 67.

Thomas, chasing his first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship, carded six birdies on the front nine as he went out in 30.

His only blemish came with a bogey on the 10th, but five birdies in six holes saw him home in 31.

“I feel like I didn’t do anything crazy,” said Thomas.

“I just drove the ball well, which is very, very important out here, and I felt like it was just one of those days I put the ball in a spot that I had a lot of good numbers.”