Justin Thomas equals course record to take three-shot lead at RBC Heritage

Thomas carded 11 birdies in his opening round 61 at Hilton Head.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 18 April 2025 01:22 BST
Justin Thomas waves to the crowd on the 17th green (Mike Stewart/AP)
Justin Thomas waves to the crowd on the 17th green (Mike Stewart/AP) (AP)

Justin Thomas equalled the course record as he took a three-shot lead in the opening round of the RBC Heritage.

Thomas hit 11 birdies en route to a 10-under-par 61 at the Harbour Town course at Hilton Head, three better than fellow Americans Russell Henley and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Wyndham Clark was a shot further back with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick among a group on five-under-par after an opening 66.

Two closing birdies lifted Justin Rose into a tie for 10th after a 67 in his first round since losing in a play-off to Rory McIlroy at the US Masters.

Fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood also opened with a 67.

Thomas, chasing his first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship, carded six birdies on the front nine as he went out in 30.

His only blemish came with a bogey on the 10th, but five birdies in six holes saw him home in 31.

“I feel like I didn’t do anything crazy,” said Thomas.

“I just drove the ball well, which is very, very important out here, and I felt like it was just one of those days I put the ball in a spot that I had a lot of good numbers.”

