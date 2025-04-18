Justin Thomas holds two-shot lead into the weekend at Hilton Head

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Thomas held a two-shot lead after the second round of the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, with England’s Tommy Fleetwood among those on the charge.

Thomas tied the course record with an immaculate 61 on Thursday and kept himself ahead of the pack by following with a less spectacular round of 69.

He added four birdies to his previous tally of 11 the first time around but picked up bogeys at eight and 10 as he stayed on track for a first title since the 2022 PGA Championship.

That left him 12 under, with Kim Si-woo playing the round of the day to join Russell Henley two further back. Kim shot 64, including an eagle three at the fifth, to shoot up 19 places.

Fleetwood also made his way up the leaderboard, birdying three of the last five holes to sit nine under, tied for fourth with Andrew Novak.

Matt Fitzpatrick lost ground as he slipped into a nine-strong share of 13th, but Justin Rose, who was pipped by Rory McIlroy in play-off at last week’s Masters, sank even further.

Having started brightly on day one, Rose was one over on Friday and plummeted 31 places to finish three under.