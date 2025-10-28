Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at prestigious event
The 18-year-old has been handed a sponsor exemption
Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, will make her LPGA Tour debut in November, having secured a sponsor exemption for The Annika at Pelican Golf Club.
The event, which runs from November 13-16, is a penultimate fixture on the LPGA schedule, typically featuring one of the strongest fields outside of majors.
“My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour,” she said on Tuesday.
“This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut.”
The eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., the 18-year-old is a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach County.
She has committed to play for the Miami Hurricanes next year, and is a regular competitor in national and local amateur events.
She is currently No. 461 in the AJGA Girls ranking, having played three events this year.
Trump has more than six million combined followers across four social media platforms.
She recently started an apparel and lifestyle brand aimed at empowering young women in sports.
“Sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent and bring new attention to our tournaments and the LPGA,” said Ricki Lasky, the chief tour business and operations officer at the LPGA.
“Kai’s broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans. We’re excited to see her take this next step in her journey.”
The Annika earlier announced WNBA star Caitlin Clark will return to play in the pro-am on November 12 for the second straight year.
Nelly Korda is the defending champion.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments