Keegan Bradley to captain United States at 2025 Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley will captain the United States as they attempt to win back the Ryder Cup from Europe in 2025.

Bradley will lead the Americans into battle in the 45th edition of the contest, which will take place at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York from September 26-28.

He was announced as the 31st US Ryder Cup captain by PGA of America president John Lindert on Monday amid reports that 15-time major winner Tiger Woods had turned down the role.

The 38-year-old said: “I am incredibly honoured to accept this opportunity to captain the United States Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

“I would like to thank the PGA of America Ryder Cup Committee for their trust in me as we embark on this journey to Bethpage Black.

“My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger. The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators at this iconic course. I look forward to beginning preparations for 2025.”

Bradley made his Ryder Cup debut in 2012 and despite finishing with a 3-1-0 record, ended up on the losing side as the Europeans fought back from 10-6 down heading into the singles to clinch a remarkable victory in the so-called Miracle at Medinah.

He suffered the same fate two years later at Gleneagles as Europe retained the trophy with some comfort.

Stewart Cink, the 2009 Open champion, and Fred Couples, who like Cink served as a vice-captain at last year’s defeat in Rome, were also touted as candidates to succeed Zach Johnson, but it was 2011 PGA Championship winner Bradley who ultimately got the nod.

Lindert said: “I am proud and excited to name Keegan Bradley as captain of the 2025 United States Ryder Cup Team.

“Keegan’s past Ryder Cup experience, strong relationships and unwavering passion for this event will prove invaluable as he guides the US Team over the next year and a half.

Reports have suggested Tiger Woods (pictured) turned down the captaincy (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Archive )

“We are confident that with Keegan at the helm, the 2025 US Ryder Cup Team will compete at Bethpage with the same confidence and determination that has defined his career.”

The US have tended to choose their captains at least 18 months in advance but the relative delay for the upcoming edition is thought to have been because of protracted discussions with Woods.

The former world number one, however, said at the US PGA Championship two months ago that he may not be able to commit due to other off-course responsibilities.

Woods said: “I’m dedicating so much time to what we’re doing with the PGA Tour, I don’t want to fulfil the role of the captaincy if I can’t do it.

“What that all entails and representing Team USA and the commitments to the PGA of America, the players and the fans – I need to feel that I can give the amount of time that it deserves.”

Europe confirmed last November that Luke Donald would lead their team for a second term following their triumph in Rome.