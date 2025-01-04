Hideki Matsuyama off to fast start to new season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hideki Matsuyama hit a second successive 65 to take a one-stroke lead at the halfway point of the season-opening PGA Tour event in Hawaii.

The former Masters champion carded eight birdies as he reached 36 holes at The Sentry in with just one bogey on his card.

His 16-under-par total at Kapalua leaves him one clear of fellow major champion Collin Morikawa, who reeled off five successive birdies from the 13th in his 65.

Maverick McNealy, who equalled the lowest round of the day with a 64, and overnight leader Tom Hoge are among those a further stroke behind, alongside Canada’s Corey Conners after a second successive 66 and Belgium’s Thomas Detry.

England’s Harry Hall birdied four of his last five holes en route to a 65 which took him into a group on 13-under-par, which also included US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark, who both carded 64s.

“I have two jobs,” Bradley said. “My one job is out here, and then my other job is to be the captain and be the leader of the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

“I really enjoy being the captain – and I love to play golf. So these aren’t difficult things. It’s stressful, for sure, but I enjoy both of them.”

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre shot a second-round 66 to reach 10-under-par, two better than England’s Matt Fitzpatrick after a 65.