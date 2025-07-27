Lottie Woad fires final-round 68 to claim victory on her professional debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lottie Woad claimed her first professional victory on debut as she won the Women’s Scottish Open title by three shots.

The 21-year-old former world number one amateur from Surrey finished with a final round score of 68 after four days of competition at Dundonald Links.

It was Woad’s first victory since turning professional earlier in July.

She entered the final round with a two-stroke lead and made birdies on the second, third, 13th and 14th before hitting a bogey on the 16th.

Woad made par on the 17th before a pinpoint approach set up a birdie on the 18th to wrap up the title.

She becomes the first player to win on their professional Ladies European Tour debut since Singapore’s Shannon Tan at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in February 2024.

Woad said on Sky Sports: “It’s a pretty good outcome, I guess! Definitely wasn’t expecting to win my first event, but I knew I was playing well so I was kind of hoping to contend.

“I played really solid today. It was pretty nice in the end, could lay up on the par five.

“Links golf is really fun, don’t get to play it too often. This is my first time playing links golf since the Open last year. I wasn’t exactly sure how it would go, but it went fine!”

Woad finished three shots ahead of second-placed Kim Hyo-joo, who fired seven birdies and three bogeys in a mixed fourth round.

Julia Lopez Ramirez and Kim Sei-young shared third on 14 under, with world number one Nelly Korda a shot back in fifth.

English duo Alice Hewson and Charley Hull finished tied for 10th and 21st, respectively.

Attention now turns to the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl, which begins on Thursday.

Looking ahead to that tournament, Woad added: “Even if I hadn’t won this week, I’d still be trying to win it and just trying to be up there really is all you can ask for going into the final day.”