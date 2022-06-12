Swede Linn Grant becomes first female winner of DP World Tour event in Halmstad

Linn Grant became the first female winner of a DP World Tour event with a commanding nine-shot victory at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed in her native Sweden.

Flying the flag for the Ladies European Tour at the mixed event at Halmstad Golf Club, 22-year-old Grant saw off her male challengers in style thanks to a spotless final round of 64 which took her to 24 under par for the tournament.

Grant only turned professional last summer but already has three LET titles to her name and six worldwide.

Fellow Swede and tournament co-host Henrik Stenson was in a tie for second on 15 under alongside Scotland’s Marc Warren.

Asked if she particularly wanted to beat the men this week, Grant told the DP World Tour website: “For sure – the most important thing!

“It’s a nice feeling. All week I just felt like it’s the girls against the guys and whoever picks up that trophy represents the field.”

Grant got off to a lightning-quick start on Sunday, extending her overnight lead from two shots to seven thanks to five birdies in her opening six holes.

After a run of three straight pars, Grant began the back nine with successive birdies at the 10th and 11th before picking up another shot at the 14th to get to 24 under par.

And four closing pars saw Grant keep her card clean and secure the biggest winning margin on the DP World Tour so far this season.

Grant, who had her boyfriend Pontus on the bag this week, added: “It’s huge.

“Just playing at home and having the crowds here, my family by my side, boyfriend on the bag – it’s crazy and I’m proud of myself.

“I just hope that people recognise women’s golf, more sponsors go to the LET and hopefully this pumps up the women’s game a little bit more.

“Pontus has been amazing, keeping me calm and doing everything right.

“The crowds are, like always, amazing. Swedish crowds!”