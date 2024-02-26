Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Kim is set to make his first professional appearance since 2012 as the golfer comes out of retirement to join LIV Golf.

Once one of the sport’s brightest young stars, Kim starred in the 2008 Ryder Cup before suffering a series of injuries that stalled his career.

The 38-year-old last played at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2012, withdrawing from the first round and seemingly bringing his life as a professional golfer to a close at the age of 26 having undergone surgery on an Achilles tendon injury.

But the American signalled a willingness to return at the top level this winter, reportedly holding talks with both LIV and the PGA Tour over a possible comeback.

And it is with the breakaway series that Kim has been handed a wildcard, with the three-time tournament winner set to return at LIV’s event in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

“He oozes incredible talent,” said Greg Norman, commissioner of LIV Golf, of Kim’s return on X. “The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you.”

It is another blow to the PGA Tour, who have seen Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton make big money moves to LIV in the last few months.

It comes amid ongoing discussions over a possible partnership between the two entities and the DP World Tour as golf’s authorities look to re-unify the calendar.

Anthony Kim won three PGA Tour titles before his 25th birthday (Getty Images)

Kim burst on the scene in 2008, winning two events in the calendar year and performing superbly on Ryder Cup debut at Valhalla.

The Los Angeles-born golfer won two and a half points from four matches, including a thrashing of Sergio Garcia in the singles, as the USA won on home soil.

A third-placed finish at the Masters in 2010 and tie for fifth at The Open a year later suggested that major success beckoned, only for Kim’s career to come to an abrupt end amid rumours of a wild lifestyle off the course and his injury woe.