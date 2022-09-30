Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

LIV Golf players allowed to feature in DP World Tour’s season opener at Australian PGA Championship

The PGA Tour has made it clear defectors to the new Saudi rival tour will not be welcomed back

Manasi Pathak
Friday 30 September 2022 08:39
Comments
(Getty Images)

Former Masters champion Adam Scott will play the Australian PGA Championship for the first time since 2019, organisers said on Friday.

The tournament, which has a $2 million prize pool, will be held from 24-27 November at Royal Queensland in Scott’s home state and is the opening event of the DP World Tour’s 2022-23 season.

“As a player it’s always an honour to come back and play before your home crowds,” said Scott, who won the tournament at New South Wales in 2009.

“For me, that’s especially so in Queensland, I also love playing on the magnificent courses of the Melbourne sandbelt, so I can’t wait to get back down there for both events and hopefully, get a win or two.

“I’m rapt to be coming back to play for the first time in three years,” added Scott, who won the 2013 Masters.

Recommended

Golfers from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, such as Cameron Smith, will be eligible to take part in the tournament.

The U.S. PGA Tour has torn up the cards of LIV Series defectors and the DP World Tour has also threatened suspensions.

Both of Australia’s biggest events, the Australian Open and PGA Championship, are now co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour but officials have said LIV players will still be welcome to play.

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in